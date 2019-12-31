Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip

Newsday Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The new year already is looking good for a server at a small-town restaurant in Michigan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aurora restaurant changed the way it does business to make sure everyone gets a share of the tip [Video]Aurora restaurant changed the way it does business to make sure everyone gets a share of the tip

When we go to a sit-down restaurant, we're all used to tipping our servers, but one Aurora restaurant is breaking the mold.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published

Poway server gets $1,000 tip after restaurant reopens [Video]Poway server gets $1,000 tip after restaurant reopens

Poway server gets $1,000 tip after restaurant reopens after water crisis

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.