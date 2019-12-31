Global  

Corey Lewandowski Says He Won’t Run for New Hampshire Senate Seat

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Trump’s former campaign manager had been weighing a run but said he would focus on Mr. Trump’s re-election instead.
News video: Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run

Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid [Video]Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid

The former Trump campaign manager has ruled out a potential bid for Senate in New Hampshire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate [Video]Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate

Corey Lewandowski says he won't run for the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Trump ally Corey Lewandowski rules out Senate run in New Hampshire

Corey Lewandowski, a close ally of President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said he would not run for the U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire now held by Democrat Jeanne...
Reuters

Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire. In a series of tweets...
Mediaite

jacks27_k

KJacks27☮ RT @Amy_Siskind: Thanks for picking the perfect photo WaPo! https://t.co/GDlqpBGh50 48 seconds ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/TCOg9Qqxfz (LV.8) Corey Lewandowski Says He Will Not Run For The U.S. Senate In New Hampshire | HuffPo… https://t.co/7kBwRufM1E 5 minutes ago

ndngenuity

ndngenuity RT @washingtonpost: Corey Lewandowski says he won’t seek Senate seat from N.H. https://t.co/rzzerB2wVb 6 minutes ago

Speak4Tomorrow

Speak4tomorrow RT @GordonMcClendon: This is like me looking over Muhammad Ali in his prime and announcing, "I won't be fighting Ali." Corey looked at the… 6 minutes ago

igggie1

donna wiederhold Corey Lewandowski says he won't run for Senate https://t.co/v1Tgcj3t6u 16 minutes ago

ljhickey24

maryjane ☘️ RT @JkwalkerAuthor: ⁦@CLewandowski_⁩ —proving he’s just another snowflake #wingnut... 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/D6wEyUj5CL 17 minutes ago

