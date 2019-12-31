Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Portraits honor Princeton University campus workers

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A Princeton University art fellow, Mario Moore, has created large-scale portraits of campus workers, who are predominantly people of color. He said he did it to honor the people who keep the campus running and who also become a support system for students away from home. Howard Sutphin is one of them. He’s worked in the school dining halls for 22 years, but he's also a staple at Princeton games, where students always flock to him. He says having his own portrait on campus is an honor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pitt Police Warn Of Off-Campus Burglary [Video]Pitt Police Warn Of Off-Campus Burglary

A student living off-campus at the University of Pittsburgh walked in on a 50-year-old man that was attempting to rob her apartment.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published

2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest [Video]2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest

2020 Candidates Vow to Boycott Debate in Solidarity With Union Protest. All seven of the qualifying Democratic candidates recently announced their decisions to boycott the upcoming debate on Dec...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Slowdown has no impact on campus placements at Chandigarh University: Record 4000 offers made during first phase of campus placements for batch 2020

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Dec 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Students of Chandigarh University have bucked the fears of an economic slowdown as the university has...
Sify


Tweets about this

allenambition

Aaron RT @CNN: Portraits on university campuses usually portray school founders, presidents and donors, but Princeton is hanging up portraits to… 6 minutes ago

MacapazPaz

Macarena paz RT @cnni: Portraits on university campuses usually portray school founders, presidents and donors, but Princeton is hanging up portraits to… 13 minutes ago

ia_diego

Raa Ayala CNN: Portraits on university campuses usually portray school founders, presidents and donors, but Princeton is hang… https://t.co/z5T8PFysxf 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.