Portraits honor Princeton University campus workers

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

A Princeton University art fellow, Mario Moore, has created large-scale portraits of campus workers, who are predominantly people of color. He said he did it to honor the people who keep the campus running and who also become a support system for students away from home. Howard Sutphin is one of them. He’s worked in the school dining halls for 22 years, but he's also a staple at Princeton games, where students always flock to him. He says having his own portrait on campus is an honor. 👓 View full article

