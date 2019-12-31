Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses

Daily Caller Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The protests stem from American airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Melania Trump entertained by school choir on Salvation Army centre visit [Video]Melania Trump entertained by school choir on Salvation Army centre visit

Melania Trump joined US Embassy Marines to put gifts in bags to help with the Salvation Army’s annual present appeal for local families.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wrs1260

wrs1260 RT @DailyCaller: 100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses https://t.co/aLSGcmpSnE 19 minutes ago

SHominiuk

susan hominiuk RT @Gaathan1963: 100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses - https://t.co/3amNnx0lgL 43 minutes ago

checkerstoday

susan1234 RT @love4thegameAK: 100 US Marines Reportedly Being Sent To Baghdad To Fortify Embassy Defenses https://t.co/a0rmmcAHBQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.