Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Start the new year right by joining one of the more than 30 First Day Hikes at Colorado state parks

Denver Post Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Start the new year right.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Traditions From Around the World

New Year's Traditions From Around the World 01:30

 New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes. For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Enjoy A Guided Hike At One Of Colorado's State Parks On New Year's Day [Video]Enjoy A Guided Hike At One Of Colorado's State Parks On New Year's Day

There are hikes for every skill level around our state -- and there are plenty to choose from!

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

Colorado Scientist Elaborates On New Decade Debate [Video]Colorado Scientist Elaborates On New Decade Debate

The start of 2020 is commonly considered the beginning of a new decade, but experts say there is an argument to be made that the more accurate count of a new decades in the common era is one year..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Start 2020 off on the right foot with these guided walks through Delaware's wild outdoors

Every year, state parks across the U.S. encourage people to welcome the new year in the outdoors with "First Day Hikes."  
Delawareonline

Stock market open New Year's Eve, but closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day

Investors have one more full day of trading on New Year's Eve before heading into 2020 on a high note.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fitness_LLC

Lightwater Leisure Centre Start the new year off right... join up today and pay no joining fee or pay annually and get 3 months free! Terms a… https://t.co/xTwx3W8RFa 7 minutes ago

CastleTriathlon

Castle Triathlon Series 🕛 2020 is YOUR year! Challenge yourself to a Run 🏃‍♀️ Swim 🏊‍♂️ or Triathlon 🚴‍♀️ & by joining #TeamMacmillan for F… https://t.co/7pp3RWYoFZ 7 minutes ago

AltoonaCampus

Altoona Campus Happy New Year! Start your year off right by joining us from 7am-noon on New Year’s day! #altoonacampus #newyear https://t.co/8qs4VJd0cI 8 minutes ago

gelatobeach

mary 🍩 start the new year off right by joining my server: ) https://t.co/wjjuy2fFoV 💕 1 hour ago

WReynoldsYoung

Will Reynolds Young Start off the new year right. Get a free stock for joining WeBull. Start investing! https://t.co/aMnKedi7kZ 3 hours ago

powRT3000

RTKing RT @eAsiaMediaHub: We're welcoming 2020 with GRATITUDE. Thank you for making us your go-to source for authoritative information on U.S. for… 7 hours ago

brand_cruz

Brandon Gonna start the year off right by joining this pyramid scheme https://t.co/4jknpyLWB5 7 hours ago

eAsiaMediaHub

U.S. Asia Pacific Media Hub We're welcoming 2020 with GRATITUDE. Thank you for making us your go-to source for authoritative information on U.S… https://t.co/6KRuLJXDrB 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.