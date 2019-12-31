Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Corey Lewandowski says he won't seek Senate seat after all

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's former campaign manager, announced he will not run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, following months of speculation about his plans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate

Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate 00:29

 Corey Lewandowski says he won't run for the U.S. Senate.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid [Video]Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid

The former Trump campaign manager has ruled out a potential bid for Senate in New Hampshire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run [Video]Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run

Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire. In a series of tweets...
Mediaite

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski rules out Senate run in New Hampshire

Corey Lewandowski, a close ally of President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said he would not run for the U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire now held by Democrat Jeanne...
Reuters


Tweets about this

senecatrust

SenecaTrust RT @JonFlan: Lamentations - not really - good riddance to bad rubbish - https://t.co/Cbo0tmTH3N 2 minutes ago

freespirit2244

Kathy Pace RT @tokitaeII: When I read stories such as this about Repubs not running for office, retiring in waves, it gives me hope that deep down ins… 8 minutes ago

LynnFors

BlueinRedKY RT @washingtonpost: Corey Lewandowski says he won’t seek Senate seat from N.H. https://t.co/rzzerB2wVb 8 minutes ago

RenaJohnson13

Rena Johnson RT @postpolitics: Corey Lewandowski says he won’t seek Senate seat from N.H. https://t.co/RzqfuiJfzY 24 minutes ago

stockampmama

Susan Stockamp 🇨🇦 RT @lola_patty: Corey Lewandowski says he won’t seek Senate seat from N.H. ☆Guess he's lost all that 'potential' he had yesterday. 😂😂😂 http… 26 minutes ago

v2drop

Bulldog55 RT @RonHall46: Good, because your appearance in front of the Congress committee proved that you are merely a poisonous moron w/ no redeem… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.