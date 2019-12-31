Global  

'It's The Center Of The Universe': Revelers Explain Why They're Camping Out In Times Square For New Year's Eve (And BTS)

Gothamist Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
'It's The Center Of The Universe': Revelers Explain Why They're Camping Out In Times Square For New Year's Eve (And BTS)'We had to wear diapers!' one girl confessed. [ more › ]
News video: Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Over 1 Million Revelers Pack Times Square For New Year's Eve Ball Drop 02:17

 CBS4's Hilary Lane was lucky enough to be there in person.

Times Square Ready To Rock On New Year's Eve [Video]Times Square Ready To Rock On New Year's Eve

CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the celebrations in Times Square as thousands prepare to welcome in 2020.

Thousands Gather For New Year's Eve In Times Square [Video]Thousands Gather For New Year's Eve In Times Square

CBSN New York's Valerie Castro has the latest on the celebrations already underway in Times Square as thousands wait for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve.

CNN’s Richard Quest Bizarrely Interviews New Year’s Revelers in Times Square While Dressed as a Cat

Things got a bit weird in the first hour of CNN’s live broadcast from Times Square on New Year’s Eve. CNN’s Richard Quest showed up in a bizarre full Cats...
Mediaite

The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change

The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate changePhoto credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Times Square revelers will ring in the New Year to a theme of existential crisis tonight. Science...
The Verge

