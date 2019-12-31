ⓈⓊⓃ • 希望㋛ RT @Gothamist: 'It's The Center Of The Universe': Revelers Explain Why They're Camping Out In Times Square For New Year's Eve (And #BTS) ht… 14 seconds ago kring 📌 markjin filo au RT @virgoars: a visual representation of youngjae being the center of the universe: https://t.co/5t2J0HcWIl 6 minutes ago Jahnaya Broadnax 💝💝💝You are the center of YOUR UNIVERSE!!!!!🥰🥰🥰 8 minutes ago Katerina RT @msbeatrice_81: Come thru ARMY moms! "Rodriguez set me straight: 'Actually, I was the one who told them we were going to Times Square to… 11 minutes ago 💖Megan💖 RT @lee_fontaine: “Hate destroys the very structure of the personality of the hater.... when you start hating anybody, it destroys the very… 12 minutes ago