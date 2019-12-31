Global  

Mount Hood climbing fall: Teen plunges 500 feet – and survives

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A 16-year-old climber has survived with only a leg injury after falling more than 500 feet on Oregon’s Mount Hood.
Rescue underway for teen climber after fall on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet (152 meters) on Mount Hood Monday and survived, authorities said. The Clackamas County...
Seattle Times

