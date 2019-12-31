Jewish unity, community will beÂ on display atÂ Siyum HaShas

MetroFocus #Jewish unity, community will be on display at #SiyumHashas https://t.co/lexPsnlWMo 12 hours ago

Raf Cal @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Nothing but US VS THEM from the #DividerInChief. Attacks like the ones we have seen on… https://t.co/46qLxhCcEz 1 day ago

Mark - Socialist and Proud RT @sashasimic: @LordJohnMann I am a Marxist who is in transit to the vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community which will ta… 1 day ago

Jose Acosta RT @RepEspaillat: We will NEVER tolerate anti-Semitic hate or violence in our communities. This is a heinous, hateful crime during a time o… 2 days ago

Sasha Simic @LordJohnMann I am a Marxist who is in transit to the vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community which… https://t.co/5ZsaSpNbmN 2 days ago

Rosanne Rabinowitz RT @sashasimic: @AntiRacismDay @uaf @lmhrnational have called a vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community after anti-Semitic… 3 days ago

CommissionerGarcia RT @mitchnypd: My Prayers are with you and the entire Jewish Community on this latest attack. May the wisdom of all realize in unity we mus… 3 days ago