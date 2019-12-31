Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jewish unity, community will beÂ on display atÂ Siyum HaShas

Newsday Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Singing, dancing and prayers will highlight the gathering of 92,000 Jewish peopleÂ at MetLife Stadium on New Year's Day,Â markingÂ the conclusion of a 7 1/2-year cycle of reading the Talmud and its commentaries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Synagogue Attack: Jewish Community Coming Together In Wake Of Stabbing [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Jewish Community Coming Together In Wake Of Stabbing

Scared but strong, the Jewish community came together Monday night after Saturday's synagogue stabbing; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country [Video]SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published


Tweets about this

MetroFocus

MetroFocus #Jewish unity, community will be on display at #SiyumHashas https://t.co/lexPsnlWMo 12 hours ago

rafcalmd

Raf Cal @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Nothing but US VS THEM from the #DividerInChief. Attacks like the ones we have seen on… https://t.co/46qLxhCcEz 1 day ago

NeworpK

Mark - Socialist and Proud RT @sashasimic: @LordJohnMann I am a Marxist who is in transit to the vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community which will ta… 1 day ago

joacosta29

Jose Acosta RT @RepEspaillat: We will NEVER tolerate anti-Semitic hate or violence in our communities. This is a heinous, hateful crime during a time o… 2 days ago

sashasimic

Sasha Simic @LordJohnMann I am a Marxist who is in transit to the vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community which… https://t.co/5ZsaSpNbmN 2 days ago

RoRabz

Rosanne Rabinowitz RT @sashasimic: @AntiRacismDay @uaf @lmhrnational have called a vigil of solidarity and unity with the Jewish community after anti-Semitic… 3 days ago

CommishGarcia

CommissionerGarcia RT @mitchnypd: My Prayers are with you and the entire Jewish Community on this latest attack. May the wisdom of all realize in unity we mus… 3 days ago

mitchnypd

Mitchell R. Weiss My Prayers are with you and the entire Jewish Community on this latest attack. May the wisdom of all realize in uni… https://t.co/Bi4ozXUaLZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.