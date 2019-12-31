GM John Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season

Bradley S. Nicodemus Of course @Browns have no player consistency - Haslam fired 5 coaches & 5 GMs in 7 yrs. New boss & new ways of doin… https://t.co/CAzm3Ube2n 1 minute ago 𝗠𝗦𝗠𝗚 Multiple sources around the league believe the Browns will part ways with GM John Dorsey. Ownership will have meeti… https://t.co/1MUTuQYZGW 3 minutes ago Billy Dees RT @AlbertBreer: On the Browns’ structural changes, two things ... • It will be, in part, dependent on the new head coach. • Haslams have… 3 minutes ago NFL Gridiron Gab #Browns and GM John Dorsey Part Ways After Three Seasons https://t.co/zRLQhOdnd1 3 minutes ago Joe Shumway RT @KDKA: MUTUAL PARTING OF THE WAYS: The Cleveland Browns and their GM John Dorsey have mutually parted ways. https://t.co/jqyQTUDu1s 3 minutes ago Browns Gab #Browns and GM John Dorsey Part Ways After Three Seasons https://t.co/S7JJwI0SmC 3 minutes ago IRISENSEI RT @Browns: We've mutually parted ways with John Dorsey 📰 » https://t.co/sPFJZPBbHp https://t.co/9gKT0jQ35b 4 minutes ago Micheal Murphy RT @NFL: Browns and GM John Dorsey mutually part ways after two seasons. https://t.co/J4KORYV1Xu 5 minutes ago