GM John Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season

Denver Post Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.
News video: John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager 01:17

 After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have "mutually parted ways," the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.

Cleveland Browns part ways with GM John Dorsey in continued shake-up

Two days after firing head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Cleveland Browns opted for another shake-up by parting ways with GM John Dorsey.
USATODAY.com

GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens. Dorsey’s...
Seattle Times

bradnicodemus

Bradley S. Nicodemus Of course @Browns have no player consistency - Haslam fired 5 coaches & 5 GMs in 7 yrs. New boss & new ways of doin… https://t.co/CAzm3Ube2n 1 minute ago

ModernSports_

𝗠𝗦𝗠𝗚 Multiple sources around the league believe the Browns will part ways with GM John Dorsey. Ownership will have meeti… https://t.co/1MUTuQYZGW 3 minutes ago

BillyDees

Billy Dees RT @AlbertBreer: On the Browns’ structural changes, two things ... • It will be, in part, dependent on the new head coach. • Haslams have… 3 minutes ago

NFLGridironGab

NFL Gridiron Gab #Browns and GM John Dorsey Part Ways After Three Seasons https://t.co/zRLQhOdnd1 3 minutes ago

shum69

Joe Shumway RT @KDKA: MUTUAL PARTING OF THE WAYS: The Cleveland Browns and their GM John Dorsey have mutually parted ways. https://t.co/jqyQTUDu1s 3 minutes ago

BrownsGab

Browns Gab #Browns and GM John Dorsey Part Ways After Three Seasons https://t.co/S7JJwI0SmC 3 minutes ago

IrisSensei_

IRISENSEI RT @Browns: We've mutually parted ways with John Dorsey 📰 » https://t.co/sPFJZPBbHp https://t.co/9gKT0jQ35b 4 minutes ago

kingadams34

Micheal Murphy RT @NFL: Browns and GM John Dorsey mutually part ways after two seasons. https://t.co/J4KORYV1Xu 5 minutes ago

