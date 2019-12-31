GM John Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season
The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.
After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have "mutually parted ways," the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.
