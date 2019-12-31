USA's most admired men: Trump ties 12-time winner Obama

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Former President Barack Obama is, for the 12th time, atop the Gallup Poll's annual survey of America's "most admired" men. He was, however, tied this year by President Trump: The 44th president had beaten out the 45th president the first two years of Trump's presidency.



Michelle Obama is runaway winner as America's "most admired" woman. 👓 View full article

