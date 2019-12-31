Global  

US Marines deploy to help US embassy in Baghdad

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
US Central Command says a detachment of one hundred Marines are reinforcing the US Embassy in Baghdad after Iraqi protestors attempted to storm the compound. (Dec. 31)
 
Recent related videos from verified sources

American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege [Video]American Embassy In Baghdad Under Siege

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Washington.

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. to send Marines to embassy in Iraq as Trump blames Iran for attack

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible, as...
Reuters

