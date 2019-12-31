Exclusive: Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike U.S. prices on over 200 drugs

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc , GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sanofi SA are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Business - Published Happy New Year! Your Prescription Med Prices May Be Going Up 00:34 Drugmakers are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday. Reuters reports the pharmaceutical companies include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi SA. Nearly all of the price increases will be below 10%, and around half of them are in the range of 4 to...