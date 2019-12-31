Global  

How to Stream Univision’s ‘Feliz 2020’ New Year’s Celebration Featuring Pitbull Live Online

The Wrap Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
How to Stream Univision’s ‘Feliz 2020’ New Year’s Celebration Featuring Pitbull Live OnlineUnivision will be ringing in the new year with “Feliz 2020,” a coast to coast event that will feature a concert by international superstar Pitbull — who will, in what is now a tradition for Univision’s New Year’s celebration, will be performing live from his hometown of Miami.

The party will kick off at 8 p.m. EST and will hop around the country for other musical performances in New York, Los Angeles and San Antonio.

Aside from Pitbull, musical guests will also include Nacho, Darell, Paulina Rubio, Amara la Negra and I’m Chino in Miami. In San Antonio, Belinda, Bronco, Álex Fernández, Los Ángeles Azules and Kinky will perform. And in Times Square in New York, there will be performances by Pedro Capó, Joss Favela feat Mariachi Sol de México and CNCO. Also in New York we’ll be treated to a performance by Yennis Bencosme, who won Univision’s singing competition show “Reina de la Canción” last month.

*Also Read:* How to Stream 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' 2019

“Feliz 2020” will, of course, be broadcast on Univision via traditional television providers, as well as Univision’s streaming service, Univision NOW, which is available online and via smart devices. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

In addition, Univision will be streaming “Feliz 2020” on Facebook.

There are a ton of options for watching New Year’s 2019 festivities around the country tonight. These include ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” Fox’s “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey,” “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN, and Fox News’ “All-American New Year.” And let’s not forget, of course, the standard Times Square ball drop stream, which you can stream for free.

