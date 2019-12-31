How to Watch the 2020 Rose Parade Live Online on New Year’s Day

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

The new decade will kick off on Wednesday with the Oregon Ducks facing off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl game, but before the annual



Featuring the theme “The Power of Hope,” the parade will be hosted by Grand Marshals Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez. It is set begin at 8 a.m. PT.



Those who can’t make it to Pasadena to watch the parade in person (but somehow have managed to wake up that early on New Year’s day and aren’t dying) can watch broadcasts on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA 5, RFD TV and Univision.



This year, the parade will feature marching bands, equestrian units and a total of 39 floats competing for prizes based on “various criteria ranging from creative design and thematic interpretation to floral craftsmanship and artistic merit, to computerized animation and thematic interpretation.” The winner will be announced Wednesday morning prior to the parade.



The January 2020 Tournament of Roses parade will mark the 131st edition of the annual event, which kicked off Jan. 1, 1890. Since then they event has always happened on New Year’s Day, except for years that begin on Sunday, in which case the parade happens the next day.



