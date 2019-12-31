‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – We Need to Talk About This Rose Tico Situation Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

(This article contains some spoilers for Rose Tico’s role, such that it is, in “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.” I would say these are not major spoilers.)



One of the weirder things that happened in the wake of “The Last Jedi,” which sparked endless online arguments about its merits, is that a group of nerds who disliked the film decided to take their anger out specifically on Kelly Marie Tran, the actress who plays Rose Tico.



It was a bad time caused by bad people. And yet “The Rise of Skywalker” nonetheless feels very much like parts of the film were constructed specifically to cater to those harassers — and the way it takes Rose, who was a main character in the last movie, and dumps her into a minor background role is Exhibit A.



Now, when Rose was first introduced back in “The Last Jedi,” it wasn’t necessarily the cleanest fit. She spent most of the movie with Finn (John Boyega) going on a side adventure that had no real bearing on the main plot and thus, unlike the characters who were in “The Force Awakens,” never actually got to establish herself as part of the new trilogy’s ensemble. She never got to be part of the group, and thus felt kinda extraneous.



That’s not an unfixable problem. John Boyega promised that the main crew of this new trilogy would spend a lot more time together in “The Rise of Skywalker,” so really all that needed to be done was to include Rose in that crew. After all, extraneous or not she was inarguably one of the film’s main characters and even got to deliver a line of dialogue summing up what amounts to the moral of the story. And at the end of “The Last Jedi,” Rose and Finn have basically become a couple, so it would make sense to bring her along on Finn’s adventures with Poe and Rey.



*Also Read:* Nothing About Emperor Palpatine's Return in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Makes Sense



Except that doesn’t happen, like at all. In “The Rise of Skywalker,” Rose basically gets the same treatment Jar Jar received in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” Relegating her to a very minor role — barely more than a cameo — the film tries to present her like she was never actually one of the main characters in this new trilogy. And her interactions with Finn suggest nothing more than professional courtesy, an especially weird thing to do considering the last time we saw them, they were kissing.



I can’t pretend to know exactly what the thought process was behind this decision, but there are not all that many reasons why they would push Rose out of frame like this. The big one, as we all know, is that a bunch of freakin’ nerds conducted a months-long harassment campaign that drove Kelly Marie Tran off social media after “The Last Jedi” came out. Actually, that’s the only reason I can think of. That doesn’t mean it is the only possible reason, obviously. “The Rise of Skywalker” is full of shockingly inexplicable creative decisions — we’re talking about a movie with a huge fleet of Death Stars here. But if there’s some other reason why she’s only in a handful of scenes, it’s not something we could ever intuit.



One gets the feeling that “The Rise of Skywalker” is trying to undo the setup provided by “The Last Jedi,” sort of like how that film set out to defy your expectations based on how “The Force Awakens” kicked off the trilogy. Abrams and co. will insist that’s not the case, but Rose serves as pretty solid evidence.



*Also Read:* The 22 Worst Parts of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'



And that’s annoying! I can understand, in a general sense, criticisms of how her character was handled in “The Last Jedi.” What I can’t understand, in the third movie of a trilogy and ninth movie of a series, is simply refusing the play the cards you’re dealt. You can’t just toss one of the main characters aside just because a couple dozen angry internet nerds didn’t like her in the last movie.



Or I guess you can, since that’s exactly what happened with Rose in “The Rise of Skywalker.” And that’s not great, Bob.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' – How Is Emperor Palpatine Still Alive?



Whose Voices Were Those at the End of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'?



The 23 Worst Parts of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (This article contains some spoilers for Rose Tico’s role, such that it is, in “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.” I would say these are not major spoilers.)One of the weirder things that happened in the wake of “The Last Jedi,” which sparked endless online arguments about its merits, is that a group of nerds who disliked the film decided to take their anger out specifically on Kelly Marie Tran, the actress who plays Rose Tico.It was a bad time caused by bad people. And yet “The Rise of Skywalker” nonetheless feels very much like parts of the film were constructed specifically to cater to those harassers — and the way it takes Rose, who was a main character in the last movie, and dumps her into a minor background role is Exhibit A.Now, when Rose was first introduced back in “The Last Jedi,” it wasn’t necessarily the cleanest fit. She spent most of the movie with Finn (John Boyega) going on a side adventure that had no real bearing on the main plot and thus, unlike the characters who were in “The Force Awakens,” never actually got to establish herself as part of the new trilogy’s ensemble. She never got to be part of the group, and thus felt kinda extraneous.That’s not an unfixable problem. John Boyega promised that the main crew of this new trilogy would spend a lot more time together in “The Rise of Skywalker,” so really all that needed to be done was to include Rose in that crew. After all, extraneous or not she was inarguably one of the film’s main characters and even got to deliver a line of dialogue summing up what amounts to the moral of the story. And at the end of “The Last Jedi,” Rose and Finn have basically become a couple, so it would make sense to bring her along on Finn’s adventures with Poe and Rey.*Also Read:* Nothing About Emperor Palpatine's Return in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Makes SenseExcept that doesn’t happen, like at all. In “The Rise of Skywalker,” Rose basically gets the same treatment Jar Jar received in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” Relegating her to a very minor role — barely more than a cameo — the film tries to present her like she was never actually one of the main characters in this new trilogy. And her interactions with Finn suggest nothing more than professional courtesy, an especially weird thing to do considering the last time we saw them, they were kissing.I can’t pretend to know exactly what the thought process was behind this decision, but there are not all that many reasons why they would push Rose out of frame like this. The big one, as we all know, is that a bunch of freakin’ nerds conducted a months-long harassment campaign that drove Kelly Marie Tran off social media after “The Last Jedi” came out. Actually, that’s the only reason I can think of. That doesn’t mean it is the only possible reason, obviously. “The Rise of Skywalker” is full of shockingly inexplicable creative decisions — we’re talking about a movie with a huge fleet of Death Stars here. But if there’s some other reason why she’s only in a handful of scenes, it’s not something we could ever intuit.One gets the feeling that “The Rise of Skywalker” is trying to undo the setup provided by “The Last Jedi,” sort of like how that film set out to defy your expectations based on how “The Force Awakens” kicked off the trilogy. Abrams and co. will insist that’s not the case, but Rose serves as pretty solid evidence.*Also Read:* The 22 Worst Parts of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'And that’s annoying! I can understand, in a general sense, criticisms of how her character was handled in “The Last Jedi.” What I can’t understand, in the third movie of a trilogy and ninth movie of a series, is simply refusing the play the cards you’re dealt. You can’t just toss one of the main characters aside just because a couple dozen angry internet nerds didn’t like her in the last movie.Or I guess you can, since that’s exactly what happened with Rose in “The Rise of Skywalker.” And that’s not great, Bob.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' – How Is Emperor Palpatine Still Alive?Whose Voices Were Those at the End of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'?The 23 Worst Parts of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published 1 day ago 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Writer Blames Carrie Fisher's CGI for Lack of Kelly Marie Tran When addressing the controversy surrounding the 76 seconds of Kelly's screentime, Chris Terrio assures that they 'did not deliberately trying to sideline' Rose...

AceShowbiz 22 hours ago



All our burning questions after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' The Skywalker saga may have ended, but the latest Star Wars film has raised more questions than it actually answered. We enjoyed The Rise of Skywalker, but...

Mashable 5 days ago





Tweets about this richard gurganus RT @LATiffani1: I finally saw Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker So, for a budget of $300M they lazily rip off the plot of both Empire and Retu… 2 seconds ago Cliff Chapsnowman Star Wars Empire Strikes Back The Last Jedi Return of the Jedi Solo Rogue One The Force Awakens Attack of the Clone… https://t.co/WoEtqdJ9g2 5 seconds ago brenda 🖤 RT @freyasolo: star wars actors being done with the rise of skywalker press tour (mostly oscar isaac) https://t.co/LgUw2C6jsP 20 seconds ago Drunklexan Rise of Skywalker JEDI VOICES Explained! Star Wars Cameos You Missed! https://t.co/mB0a3kDUw4 39 seconds ago Matheus Dias Here's my Top 12 Favorite Movies of 2019: 1. Parasite 2. Joker 3. The Lighthouse 4. Marriage Story 5. Star Wars:… https://t.co/QDnQfjZ9sU 39 seconds ago dearappauthors RT @AmyMcGrathKY: This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think Frozen 2 was as good as Frozen 1. Also, the latest Star Wars movie, The R… 1 minute ago Jordan Johnson RT @starwars: Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker now playing in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt https://t.co/4ccchdeyv2 1 minute ago Luke G RT @Drunk3P0: This will make you laugh or cry. Heavy use of the word PENIS FYI What is this? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Geeks and… 2 minutes ago