How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’ 2019

The Wrap Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Another year in the books, and another long night with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen is in store for everyone who tunes in to CNN on New Year’s Eve.

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will see CNN’s ubiquitous Cooper ushering in 2020 with a five-hour show talking about the year that was and chatting with correspondents around the country to see how everyone is celebrating.

And this marks Cohen’s third year co-hosting alongside Cooper, after taking over the gig from Kathy Griffin in 2017 after that whole ordeal with the mockup of President Donald Trump’s head.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and runs through 12:30 a.m., then Cooper and Cohen will throw things over to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon in Nashville at the Music City Midnight Celebration, where they will ring in the new year for the central time zone.

*Also Read:* How to Stream Fox's 'New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey'

Cooper and Cohen’s special will feature performances by Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers and comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan.

You’ll also see appearances by CNN’s Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Bill Weir and Gary Tuchman, who will be stationed at locations all over America.

You’ll be able to watch the event via CNN’s linear broadcast, of course, or streaming on the CNNgo service, online and via the CNNgo apps on smart devices and streaming boxes, but you’ll need a TV provider login for that. If you’re in a market in which streaming television services, like AT&T Now or Hulu, carry CNN, you can also sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch that way.

*Also Read:* How to Stream 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' 2019

If you’re not in the mood for this particular party, you’ll have no shortage of other New Year’s celebrations from which to choose, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC, Fox’s “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey,” also from Times Square, and “Feliz 2020!” on Univision.
