How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN, Fox may have just what you need with Steve Harvey and his co-hosts Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski emceeing their very own New Year’s Eve special from Times Square.



Yes, there’s yet another competing Times Square show with musical guests and whatnot. But it’s also the only one with Steve Harvey and it’s his third time hosting.



Fox’s “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Time Square” will kick off at 8 p.m. EST and run until 10 p.m., at which point it’ll take an hour-long break for local programming before returning at 11 p.m. and continuing into the new year — or approximately 12:30 a.m.



Like most other NYE shows, Harvey’s special will feature a number of musical guests, including LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers. The Village People will also perform and attempt to set a new world record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.



Other celebrity guest appearances include Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, who will participate in an “exclusive” WWE match.



You can watch the party on Fox broadcast, as well as streaming online at Fox.com and Fox’s streaming apps for smart devices and streaming boxes — though you’ll need a qualifying TV service login to use those. If you’re in a market in which streaming television services, like AT&T Now or Hulu, carry Fox, you can also sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch that way.



If you’re not in the mood for this particular party, you’ll have no shortage of other New Year’s celebrations from which to choose, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC, “Feliz 2020!” on Univision and “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN.



