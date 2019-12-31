Global  

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

The Wrap Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN, Fox may have just what you need with Steve Harvey and his co-hosts Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski emceeing their very own New Year’s Eve special from Times Square.

Yes, there’s yet another competing Times Square show with musical guests and whatnot. But it’s also the only one with Steve Harvey and it’s his third time hosting.

Fox’s “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Time Square” will kick off at 8 p.m. EST and run until 10 p.m., at which point it’ll take an hour-long break for local programming before returning at 11 p.m. and continuing into the new year — or approximately 12:30 a.m.

*Also Read:* How to Stream 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' 2019

Like most other NYE shows, Harvey’s special will feature a number of musical guests, including LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers. The Village People will also perform and attempt to set a new world record for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.

Other celebrity guest appearances include Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, who will participate in an “exclusive” WWE match.

You can watch the party on Fox broadcast, as well as streaming online at Fox.com and Fox’s streaming apps for smart devices and streaming boxes — though you’ll need a qualifying TV service login to use those. If you’re in a market in which streaming television services, like AT&T Now or Hulu, carry Fox, you can also sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch that way.

*Also Read:* Fox Set for First Fall Ratings Win in a Decade, NBC to Snap CBS' 18-Year Total Viewers Streak

If you’re not in the mood for this particular party, you’ll have no shortage of other New Year’s celebrations from which to choose, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC, “Feliz 2020!” on Univision and “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN.

How to Stream CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen' 2019

New Year's 2018 Viewing Guide: All the Broadcasts, Streams and Performances You Need to Know

How to Stream Univision's 'Feliz 2018' New Year's Celebration Featuring Pitbull Live Online

When and How to Watch 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety 01:48

 Firework safety precautions during the holiday season.

A.I. duPont Hospital Rings In New Year With 'Noon New Year's' Celebration

The day included games, music and a festive giveaway.

AAA Offering Tow-To-Go Program For New Year's Eve Celebrators

The Automobile Club of Southern California is reminding drivers to stay safe this New Year's Eve with their Holiday Tow-to-Go Program.

New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey 2020 - Performers Lineup!

Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square is back again this year for a big celebration! Steve Harvey will be joined alongside co-hosts...
Reigns to battle Ziggler on FOX's New Year's Eve special tonight

Reigns to battle Ziggler on FOX's New Year's Eve special tonight
