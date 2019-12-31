Here’s Everything New Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in January 2020.



New Prime Original, “Troop Zero,” is out Jan. 17. It stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney and “tells the story of a misfit girl dreaming of life in outer space but living in rural 1977 Georgia. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond,” according to Amazon.



Other Prime Originals include the five-part docuseries “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” out Jan. 31, and new standup special “Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning,” out Jan. 3.



*Also Read:* 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed For Season 4 at Amazon



Here is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in January.



*January 1*



Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)



*January 3*

Midsommar (2019)



Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series



Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special



*January 5*

10 Minutes Gone (2019)



*January 6*

Conan the Barbarian (2011)



*January 8*

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)



*January 9*

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)



*January 10*

The Wedding Year (2019)



*January 17*

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie



Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series



Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special

Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special



*January 19*

Movies

Miss Sloane (2016)



*January 21*

Black and Blue (2019)

Pain and Glory (2019)



*January 23*

The Prodigy (2019)



*January 30*

Fighting with My Family (2019)



*January 31*

All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Morfydd Clark Joins Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series as a Young Galadriel



'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed For Season 4 at Amazon



Orlando Bloom Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in January 2020.New Prime Original, “Troop Zero,” is out Jan. 17. It stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney and “tells the story of a misfit girl dreaming of life in outer space but living in rural 1977 Georgia. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond,” according to Amazon.Other Prime Originals include the five-part docuseries “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” out Jan. 31, and new standup special “Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning,” out Jan. 3.*Also Read:* 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed For Season 4 at AmazonHere is the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in January.*January 1*Amores Perros (2000)Arbitrage (2012)Captivity (2007)Cinderfella (1960)The Conspirator (2011)Crisscross (1992)Cube (1998)Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)Cube Zero (2005)Dangerous Curves (1988)Danny Collins (2015)Dracula 3000 (2004)Drop Dead Sexy (2005)Edge Of Darkness (2010)Golden Gate (1993)Gone (2012)Kansas (1988)Knowing (2009)Last Rites (1988)Mystery Team (2009)P2 (2007)Pi (1998)Sherlock Holmes (2009)Shy People (1987)Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)Swimming with Sharks (1995)The Bellboy (1960)The Final Cut (2004)The Good Guy (2010)The Goonies (1985)The Patsy (1964)The Pom Pom Girls (1976)The Possession (2012)The Tenant (1976)Unforgettable (1996)*January 3*Midsommar (2019)Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original seriesJames May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original seriesJayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original specialIlana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special*January 5*10 Minutes Gone (2019)*January 6*Conan the Barbarian (2011)*January 8*American Dreamer (2019)Midnight Sun (2018)*January 9*Meet Wally Sparks (1997)*January 10*The Wedding Year (2019)*January 17*The Skeleton Twins (2014)Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movieJust Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original seriesRussell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original specialRob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special*January 19*MoviesMiss Sloane (2016)*January 21*Black and Blue (2019)Pain and Glory (2019)*January 23*The Prodigy (2019)*January 30*Fighting with My Family (2019)*January 31*All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original seriesTed Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series*Related stories from TheWrap:*Morfydd Clark Joins Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series as a Young Galadriel'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed For Season 4 at AmazonOrlando Bloom Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios 👓 View full article

