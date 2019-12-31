Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Deceased Accuser’s Estate

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Kevin Spacey has reached a settlement with the estate of the unidentified massage therapist who accused the actor of sexual assault in 2018, according to papers filed in federal court Monday.



Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.



The man, who filed the lawsuit against Spacey as “John Doe,” accused Spacey of forcing him to touch his genitals twice during a massage session in Malibu. He died earlier this year of undisclosed causes, according to his attorneys



*Also Read:* Ari Behn, Kevin Spacey Accuser and Ex-Husband of Norwegian Princess, Dies at 47



The actor also faced a criminal complaint stemming from John Doe’s accusation, but that case was dropped in October following the accuser’s death, according to the Los Angeles Times.



But the unidentified plaintiff’s civil case continued. Now, the special administrator for the deceased’s estate has been approved to act on his behalf.



Spacey’s attorneys filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice after the settlement is finalized, which means that once closed, the case cannot be re-opened.



The news comes after an eventful week of press for Spacey, who posted a bizarre video in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” for the second Christmas Eve in a row. In the video, he encouraged viewers to “kill them with kindness.”



The next day, Ari Behn, another Spacey accuser and ex-husband of Norweigian Princess Martha Louise, died by suicide at age 47.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sean Penn Live-Reads 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel,' Ad-Libs a Solid Kevin Spacey Joke (Video)



Kevin Spacey Recites Poem at Rome Museum: 'The More You're Wounded the Greater You Are'



Kevin Spacey Criminal Case Dropped in Massachusetts 👓 View full article

