Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here Are Hollywood’s Top Invites Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

With the Golden Globes scheduled for January 5, 2020, it hasn’t been easy for Hollywood’s party planners to find times for big bashes post-New Year’s Day.



But Hollywood is determined, so polish up your comfortable shoes, order the limo for quick transfers, clothing changes and disco naps in between, and get ready to go. Note that these events are all strictly invitation only.



*31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala*



Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs



Thursday, Jan. 2, 5 p.m.



First stop on the awards express that runs straight into Oscar Sunday is the PSIFF Gala, where there are no surprises, just lots of big stars accepting prearranged awards. It’s worth the drive for them just to grab the Chihuly-designed trophy — and to get on the train that hopefully leads to Oscar. Honorees include Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver and Martin Scorsese; expect their best Hollywood pals to turn up, too, to present the awards and party into the night at the PSIFF Film Awards After Party at the Parker Palm Springs post-celebration.



*Also Read:* Why the Oscars Could Be Walking Into a Diversity Minefield This Season



*AFI Awards 2019 Luncheon*



Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Drive



Friday, Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m.



AFI’s 20th annual awards luncheon celebrates achievement in both film and television, with a boost from Audi, who will be chauffeuring the stars to the party. Winners are chosen through a jury of Hollywood honchos, scholars and media experts and this year include special awards for “Parasite” and “Fleabag.” Add in top 10 films (think “1917,” “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood,” “Joker” and more) and top 10 television shows like “Veep,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose” and “When They See Us,” and this ballroom is going to be teeming with Hollywood’s most familiar faces.



*GBK Productions Pre-Golden Globes Celebrity Gifting Lounge *



Undisclosed WeHo venue



Friday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



GBK’s the place where A-list actors wander through, scooping up an ever-changing array of the latest swag. So expect regulars like Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett to be in the mix, checking out the gifting choices of diamonds, watches, vacations (this year’s offerings are trips to Turks and Caicos, Nashville and Jamaica) and more. There’s even going to be a fire pit on offer here!



*DPA Luxury Lounge*



Brentwood Suites at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel



11461 Sunset Boulevard, Brentwood



Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Gifting takes on a island flavor this year at the annual DPA Luxury Lounge, where Hollywood’s favorite stars find plenty of vacation offerings to lure them into a ride up the 405 to the Luxe Hotel. Just the Le Taha’a French Polynesia trip is reason enough to check out Nathalie DuBois’ swooningly wonderful collection of swag; she’s also got the Soori Bali resort and another Tahiti beauty, Tahiti Ia Ora Beach Resort, in her bag of tricks. Plus fashion, jewelry, wellness products and more await at this luxe lounge.



*9th Annual AACTA International Awards*



Mondrian Los Angeles, 8840 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood



Friday, Jan.3, 6 p.m.



The Aussies love a good party, so why not throw one when all their mates are in town for Globes weekend? This one’s put on by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, with nominees from across the globe, not just Down Under. Expect Aussie-born nominees like Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Toni Collette to make a stop here, as well as other international stars like Christian Bale, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. Americans are in the mix here too, with nominees including Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger and Scarlet Johansson expected on the red carpet.



*Also Read:* Golden Globes' Female Director Snub Makes Awards 'More Irrelevant,' USC Inclusion Initiative Head Says



*Coca-Cola Presents the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden Brunch*



Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate, 1008 Eiden Way, Beverly Hills



Saturday, Jan. 4, 11 a.m.



Hollywood loves athletes and athletes love Hollywood, which is why this annual brunch has grown to epic proportions over the last seven years. Olympians, Oscar winners and pretty much everybody who’s anybody turns up at this lunchtime party. Nicole Kidman leads the pack, which is set to include everyone from Octavia Spencer and Rami Malek to Nadia Comaneci. Mark Spitz and Mia Hamm. Also in the mix at this garden party with proceeds going to charity (Angel City Sports) are Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo.



*The BAFTA Tea Party*



Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Drive



Saturday, Jan. 4, 2 p.m.



The BAFTA Tea Party is an annual tradition that the stars just love, with champagne and tea flowing freely and tiny cucumber sandwiches designed to make even the most diet-conscious Hollywood type take a bite. And it’s one of those parties where the crush happens early and stays late, with a dizzying array of the most well-known faces in the world gathered in one ballroom. Regulars expected this year are people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Alexandre Desplat and Chrissy Metz, as well as 2020 Globes British nominees like Jared Harris, Jonathan Pryce, Cynthia Erivo and Taron Edgerton.



*The Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual “HEAVEN” Fundraiser*



Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles



Saturday, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.



The Art of Elysium’s “HEAVEN” gala is always a cutting-edge experience, as artists, musicians and other top creatives get together for the cause, which is funding community arts programs. Bigger than ever, this one’s at the Palladium, where there’s plenty of room for dancing the night away to music performed by Dave Grohl, Marilyn Manson and Cheap Trick. With a dinner created by Chef Eric Greenspan and the program co-chaired by Stacy Sher, Stephanie Horton, Erica Reid and Kerry Brown, this one is a hot Saturday night ticket.



*Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Pre-Globe Party*



San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood



Saturday, Jan. 4, evening



This ultra-private bash, hosted by Vanity Fair Editor in Chief Radhika Jones and Amazon head Jennifer Salke, looks to be a who’s who of your favorite Amazon stars, with Phoebe Waller-Jones and Rachel Brosnahan leading the chic pack.



*Netflix Pre-Globes Cocktail Party*



Cecconi’s, 8674 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood



Saturday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m.



The juggernaut that is Netflix hosts this gleeful celebration of its Golden Globe nominees, which number a leader-of-the-pack 34. This one’s going to have all the familiar people from “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Crown,” “The Two Popes,” “The Kominsky Method,” Russian Doll” and more, so expect to see De Niro, Scorsese, Driver, Johansson, Murphy, Colman, Pryce, Hopkins, Douglas and Lyonne in the mix. And if you go, be sure to eat at least six slices of the black truffle flatbread pizza.



*Also Read:* Golden Globes Voters Offer a Timid Slate of Nominees - Except for 'Joker'



*Lionsgate Night Before the Golden Globes Party*



Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles



Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.



With “Knives Out” and “Bombshell” in contention for Globes, Lionsgate takes over its own little corner of Chateau Marmont to celebrate. Watch for nominees Daniel Craig (although he’s famous for not being a partygoer) and Ana de Armas, as well as writer-director Rian Johnson; and don’t be surprised to spot three blondes — Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron — on the scene, too.



*THE BIG NIGHT: POST-GOLDEN GLOBES PARTIES*



The Beverly Hilton will be buzzing once the Golden Globes conclude around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, with parties filling every conceivable space (including the parking lots). Here’s a list of what we know so far:



*HFPA After Party*



Everyone who wins will start at the Wilshire Garden, where the HFPA members will gladhand them all and then send them on to have their awards engraved here.



*Amazon Studios*



Celebrating “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in the Stardust Penthouse.



*HBO and WarnerMedia*



All of HBO’s big stars from “Barry,” “Big Little Lies,” “Chernobyl” and “Succession” gather at Circa 55 Restaurant (and the pool outside) at the Hilton.



*NBC/Universal*



All the companies covered by NBC/Universal will be in Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, just next door to the Hilton.



*Netflix*



Head for the old Robinsons-May parking lot to find the glittery crowd from “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Crown,” “The Two Popes,” “The Kominsky Method,” Russian Doll,” etc.



*Walt Disney Company*



Disney and everyone that the megacompany now owns will be celebrating on “The Disney Terrace,” found on the rooftop of the Hilton.



*Warner Bros. and InStyle*



This traditional hot-ticket bash will be at the Oasis Courtyard.



*Offsite Celebrations*



*CAA* will party at the Sunset Tower; *WME* are nearby at Chateau Marmont; *UTA* takes over La Dolce Vita restaurant on Little Santa Monica, a short walk from the Hilton.



