Justin Bieber Chronicles Making of New Album in YouTube Original Docuseries (Video) Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Justin Bieber is going back to where it all began.



The pop star is partnering with YouTube, the platform where he was discovered in 2007, for a 10-episode YouTube Originals docuseries titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” It premieres on Jan. 27.



The series will give an intimate look into Bieber’s private life, chronicling the events of the past four years, from canceling the rest of his Purpose tour in 2017 to marrying Hailey Baldwin earlier this year. It also gives a look inside the making of his upcoming album.



*Also Read:* Justin Bieber Defends Scooter Braun After Taylor Swift's Criticism: 'What Were You Trying to Accomplish?'



A preview of the series will be shown tonight on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” after the ball drop, along with a special message from Bieber.



New episodes will stream for free with ads each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET on YouTube. They will also be available ahead of time without ads for YouTube Premium subscribers.



“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”



“Justin Bieber’s courage as an artist is truly admirable and we are grateful he continues to share his inspiring story on YouTube,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YouTube Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate.”



*Also Read:* Justin Bieber Welcomes Trump's Help in Freeing A$AP Rocky but Has a Bigger Favor to Ask



Michael D. Ratner will direct, with photographer Joe Termini set to direct additional episodes. Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures produce, with Bieber himself serving as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will also serve as executive producers for SB Projects. Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures.



Watch the trailer above.



“Justin Bieber: Seasons” premieres Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. ET on YouTube.



