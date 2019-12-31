Hulu in January: Here’s Everything Coming and Going Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Hulu is out with its list of everything new coming in January, as well as everything that’s leaving at the end of the month.



Highlights include the Season 24 premiere of “The Bachelor,” available the day after it airs first on ABC — so Jan. 7 for Hulu subscribers. Get ready to see Peter Weber in all his glory.



“Homeland” Seasons 6 and 7 will be available Jan. 10, following CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and her mentor, Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).



*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor' Goes Retro in Cheesy 70s-Themed Promo (Video)



U.K.’s “Love Island” Season 6 will premiere on Jan. 20, sans Caroline Flack. The second seasons of “Lodge 49” and “Shrill” premiere Jan. 13 and the 24th respectively.



Leaving on Jan. 31 are “The Fantastic Four,” “Crazy For Christmas,” and a handful of others.



Here’s the full list of everything coming and going to and from Hulu in January.



*Also Read:* 'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Steps Down After Assault Charge



*Jan. 1*



Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)



Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)



Damages: Complete Series (FX)



Deputy: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)



Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)



Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)



Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)



Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)



Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)



Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)



Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)



Party of Five: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)



Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)



Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)



Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)



Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)



The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)



American Buffalo (1996)



Arbitrage (2012)



Bachelor Party (1984)



The Bellboy (1960)



Blood Diamond (2006)



Captivity (2007)



Cinderfella (1960)



The Conspirator (2011)



The Cookout (2004)



Crazy About Tiffany’s (2015)



Crisscross (1992)



Cube (1998)



Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)



Cube Zero (2005)



Dangerous Curves (1989)



Dennis the Menace (1993)



Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)



Dracula 3000 (2004)



Drop Dead Sexy (2006)



Eyes Wide Shut (1999)



Fierce People (2007)



The Final Cut (2004)



The French Connection (1971)



Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)



Golden Gate (1994)



The Good Guy (2010)



Gone (2012)



Grace Unplugged (2013)



Gridiron Gang (2006)



How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)



Kansas (1988)



Knowing (2009)



Last Rites (1988)



The Last Boy Scout (1991)



The Little Richard Story (2000)



MASH (1970)



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)



Music from Another Room (1998)



My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)



Mystery Team (2009)



P2 (2007)



Pacific Heights (1990)



Pi (1998)



The Patsy (1964)



The Polar Express (2004)



The Pom Pom Girls (1976)



The Possession (2012)



Shy People (1987)



Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)



Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)



Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)



Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)



Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)



Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)



Swimming with Sharks (1995)



The Tenant (1976)



Two Family House (2000)



Unforgettable (1996)



Uptown Girls (2003)



*Also Read:* ABC News and Apple News to Join Forces for Election Coverage



*Jan. 2*



Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)



*Jan. 3*



Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere



*Jan. 5*



Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)



Sex Guaranteed (2017)



*Jan. 6*



The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)



Conan the Barbarian (2011)



The Art of Self Defense (2019)



*Jan. 7*



America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)



The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)



Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)



Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)



*Jan. 8 *



Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)



Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)



*Jan. 9 *



Meet Wally Sparks (1997)



*Jan. 10 *



Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)



Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)



*Jan. 11*



Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)



*Jan. 12*



Little Men (2016)



*Jan. 13*



Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)



*Jan. 16*



Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)



*Jan. 17*



Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)



Everything’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)



Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)



The Skeleton Twins (2014)



*Jan. 19*



Justified: Complete Series (FX)



Life, Animated (2016)



*Jan. 20*



9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere (FOX)



The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)



Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)



Honeyland (2019)



*Jan. 22*



Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)



Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)



Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)



Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)



Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)



Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)



Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)



Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)



Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)



Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)



Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)



House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)



House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)



Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)



Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)



Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)



Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)



Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)



*Jan. 23*



The Prodigy (2019)



*Jan. 24*



Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Outmatched: Series Premiere (FOX)



The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)



Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)



*Jan. 27*



Brian Banks (2019)



Luce (2019)



*Also Read:* Poppy Montgomery Crime Drama 'Reef Break' Canceled on ABC After One Season



*Jan. 30*



Fighting with My Family (2019)



*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:



Power: Season 6 Continues (1/5)



Basketball (1998) (1/1)



Beauty Shop (2005) (1/1)



Born on the Fourth of July (1989) (1/1)



Fire with Fire (2012) (1/1)



Footloose (1984) (1/1)



Forrest Gump (1994) (1/1)



Hot Shots! (1991) (1/1)



House of the Dead (2003) (1/1)



Jackie Brown (1997) (1/1)



King Kong (2005) (1/1)



Lethal Weapon (1987) (1/1)



Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) (1/1)



Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) (1/1)



Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) (1/1)



Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (1/1)



Night at the Museum (2006) (1/1)



No Country for Old Men (2007) (1/1)



Pulp Fiction (1994) (1/1)



Rocky Balboa (2006) (1/1)



Saint Judy (2019) (1/1)



Schindler’s List (1993) (1/1)



Spaceballs (1987) (1/1)



Spy Kid’s 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) (1/1)



Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) (1/1)



Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) (1/1)



XXX (2002) (1/1)



An American Tail (1986) (1/10)



An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991) (1/10)



An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (1998) (1/10)



An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999) (1/10)



Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) (1/10)



MacGruber (2010) (1/16)



13 Going on 30 (2004) (1/17)



Bruno (2009) (1/17)



Dazed and Confused (1993) (1/17)



End of Days (1999) (1/17)



Get a Job (2016) (1/17)



Hamlet 2 (2008) (1/17)



Meet the Blacks (2016) (1/107)



Nanny McPhee (2005) (1/17)



Peter Pan (2003) (1/17)



The Aviator (2004) (1/17)



Emanuel (2019) (1/20)



Love and a Bullet (2000) (1/23)



The Vow (2012) (1/23)



Underworld: Awakening (2012) (1/23)



Grandma (2015) (1/31)



Spider Mam: Far from Home (2019) (1/31)



*Leaving Hulu January 31*



A Date for Mad Mary (2017)



A Dog and Pony Show (2018)



A Very Cool Christmas (2004)



Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)



Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)



An Accidental Christmas (2007)



Chasing Christmas (2005)



Crazy for Christmas (2005)



Fantastic Four (2005)



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Greta Thunberg Documentary Set at Hulu



Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Gets Fiery Teaser, March Premiere Date (Video)



Hulu's Animated Marvel TV Series 'Tigra and Dazzler' Fires Showrunner and Entire Writing Staff Hulu is out with its list of everything new coming in January, as well as everything that’s leaving at the end of the month.Highlights include the Season 24 premiere of “The Bachelor,” available the day after it airs first on ABC — so Jan. 7 for Hulu subscribers. Get ready to see Peter Weber in all his glory.“Homeland” Seasons 6 and 7 will be available Jan. 10, following CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and her mentor, Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor' Goes Retro in Cheesy 70s-Themed Promo (Video)U.K.’s “Love Island” Season 6 will premiere on Jan. 20, sans Caroline Flack. The second seasons of “Lodge 49” and “Shrill” premiere Jan. 13 and the 24th respectively.Leaving on Jan. 31 are “The Fantastic Four,” “Crazy For Christmas,” and a handful of others.Here’s the full list of everything coming and going to and from Hulu in January.*Also Read:* 'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Steps Down After Assault Charge*Jan. 1*Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)Damages: Complete Series (FX)Deputy: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)Party of Five: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)American Buffalo (1996)Arbitrage (2012)Bachelor Party (1984)The Bellboy (1960)Blood Diamond (2006)Captivity (2007)Cinderfella (1960)The Conspirator (2011)The Cookout (2004)Crazy About Tiffany’s (2015)Crisscross (1992)Cube (1998)Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)Cube Zero (2005)Dangerous Curves (1989)Dennis the Menace (1993)Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)Dracula 3000 (2004)Drop Dead Sexy (2006)Eyes Wide Shut (1999)Fierce People (2007)The Final Cut (2004)The French Connection (1971)Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)Golden Gate (1994)The Good Guy (2010)Gone (2012)Grace Unplugged (2013)Gridiron Gang (2006)How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)Kansas (1988)Knowing (2009)Last Rites (1988)The Last Boy Scout (1991)The Little Richard Story (2000)MASH (1970)Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)Music from Another Room (1998)My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)Mystery Team (2009)P2 (2007)Pacific Heights (1990)Pi (1998)The Patsy (1964)The Polar Express (2004)The Pom Pom Girls (1976)The Possession (2012)Shy People (1987)Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)Swimming with Sharks (1995)The Tenant (1976)Two Family House (2000)Unforgettable (1996)Uptown Girls (2003)*Also Read:* ABC News and Apple News to Join Forces for Election Coverage*Jan. 2*Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)*Jan. 3*Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere*Jan. 5*Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)Sex Guaranteed (2017)*Jan. 6*The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)Conan the Barbarian (2011)The Art of Self Defense (2019)*Jan. 7*America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)*Jan. 8 *Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)*Jan. 9 *Meet Wally Sparks (1997)*Jan. 10 *Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)*Jan. 11*Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)*Jan. 12*Little Men (2016)*Jan. 13*Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)*Jan. 16*Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)*Jan. 17*Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)Everything’s Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)The Skeleton Twins (2014)*Jan. 19*Justified: Complete Series (FX)Life, Animated (2016)*Jan. 20*9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere (FOX)The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)Honeyland (2019)*Jan. 22*Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)*Jan. 23*The Prodigy (2019)*Jan. 24*Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)Outmatched: Series Premiere (FOX)The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)*Jan. 27*Brian Banks (2019)Luce (2019)*Also Read:* Poppy Montgomery Crime Drama 'Reef Break' Canceled on ABC After One Season*Jan. 30*Fighting with My Family (2019)*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:Power: Season 6 Continues (1/5)Basketball (1998) (1/1)Beauty Shop (2005) (1/1)Born on the Fourth of July (1989) (1/1)Fire with Fire (2012) (1/1)Footloose (1984) (1/1)Forrest Gump (1994) (1/1)Hot Shots! (1991) (1/1)House of the Dead (2003) (1/1)Jackie Brown (1997) (1/1)King Kong (2005) (1/1)Lethal Weapon (1987) (1/1)Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) (1/1)Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) (1/1)Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) (1/1)Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (1/1)Night at the Museum (2006) (1/1)No Country for Old Men (2007) (1/1)Pulp Fiction (1994) (1/1)Rocky Balboa (2006) (1/1)Saint Judy (2019) (1/1)Schindler’s List (1993) (1/1)Spaceballs (1987) (1/1)Spy Kid’s 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) (1/1)Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) (1/1)Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) (1/1)XXX (2002) (1/1)An American Tail (1986) (1/10)An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991) (1/10)An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (1998) (1/10)An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999) (1/10)Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) (1/10)MacGruber (2010) (1/16)13 Going on 30 (2004) (1/17)Bruno (2009) (1/17)Dazed and Confused (1993) (1/17)End of Days (1999) (1/17)Get a Job (2016) (1/17)Hamlet 2 (2008) (1/17)Meet the Blacks (2016) (1/107)Nanny McPhee (2005) (1/17)Peter Pan (2003) (1/17)The Aviator (2004) (1/17)Emanuel (2019) (1/20)Love and a Bullet (2000) (1/23)The Vow (2012) (1/23)Underworld: Awakening (2012) (1/23)Grandma (2015) (1/31)Spider Mam: Far from Home (2019) (1/31)*Leaving Hulu January 31*A Date for Mad Mary (2017)A Dog and Pony Show (2018)A Very Cool Christmas (2004)Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)An Accidental Christmas (2007)Chasing Christmas (2005)Crazy for Christmas (2005)Fantastic Four (2005)*Related stories from TheWrap:*Greta Thunberg Documentary Set at HuluHulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Gets Fiery Teaser, March Premiere Date (Video)Hulu's Animated Marvel TV Series 'Tigra and Dazzler' Fires Showrunner and Entire Writing Staff 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this