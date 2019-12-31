Padma Lakshmi Puts The New Yorker on Blast for Confusing Her With Priyanka Chopra

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Padma Lakshmi had the cleverest response after The New Yorker’s Instagram account confused the Indian author and “Top Chef” host with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra by accidentally tagging Chopra in a photo of Lakshmi.



“Thank you to the illustrious ‘@nydailynews’ for the shoutout,” Lakshmi wrote in a caption to go with a screen shot of the mistake, deliberately tagging the wrong publication. “I know to some we all look alike, but… #desilife #justindianthings.”



The New Yorker has since deleted the Instagram post. Reps for Chopra and the magazine did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Also Read:* Padma Lakshmi to Explore Culinary Traditions of Immigrant Communities in New Hulu Series



Chopra is known for starring on ABC’s “Quantico” as Alex Parrish for three seasons, as well as for films like “Kaminey” and “Baywatch.” She will next be seen in “The Sky Is Pink.” The actress is also known for her marriage to pop singer Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers in 2018. The power couple has a show in the works together at Amazon that is based on the Indian pre-wedding dance tradition of the Sangeet.



Lakshmi hosted Bravo’s reality competition cooking series “Top Chef” from its second season in 2006 to 2018. She has also published three cookbooks and a memoir.





View this post on Instagram



Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout ???? I know to some we all look alike, but ????????‍… #desilife #justindianthings



A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Dec 28, 2019 at 4:28pm PST







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



New Yorker Reshuffles: Emily Nussbaum to 'Expand Her Writing,' Doreen St. Félix Named New TV Critic



NYU Cancels Former New Yorker Fact-Checker Talia Lavin's Journalism Class



NYC Mayor Calls Out BuzzFeed Over Union Talks: 'You Insulted All Working New Yorkers' 👓 View full article

