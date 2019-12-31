Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters ‘This Is 20/20’ Tribute (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters ‘This Is 20/20’ Tribute (Video)Tuesday morning, the “Good Morning America” crew said goodbye to 2019 and hello to “20/20”… or, rather, 2020. ABC talent across the news and entertainment divisions joined the “GMA” hosts to greet a new decade by looking back on the history of a franchise that spans a few decades itself, focusing on Barbara Walters’ iconic “this is 20/20” line.

The “GMA” team premiered the sendup in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour, asking, “Barbara… what year is it?”

*Also Read:* Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special

From there, years’ worth of footage of Walters delivering her signature line rolled, followed by some of ABC’s stars giving the phrase a spin on their own. Sofia Vergara of “Modern Family,” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said, “This is ’20/20.'”

So did “Bachelor” contestants and Stephen A. Smith. Even Whoopi Goldberg gave it a try, asking, “Do I get the job?”

*Also Read:* Impeachment Hearing Ratings: ABC Wins in Key Demo, MSNBC Is Last

The spoof comes at a good time for the flagship news program, which is in its 42nd season. Notably, “20/20” improved over 2018’s ratings in 2019: Total viewers went up 8%, from 4 million to 4.3 million, according to Nielsen data. The ABC program beat NBC’s “Dateline” in total viewers for the first time in three years.

Watch here to see ABC’s stars usher in the new year with a tribute to Walters.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special

ABC News and Apple News to Join Forces for Election Coverage
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barbara Walters Saying 2020 Over & Over Again Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Year

Barbara Walters was the longtime host of the ABC news program 20/20 and her iconic “This is 20/20″ tagline is more relevant than ever right now. ABC is...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JBernardJones

J Bernard Jones "ABC talent across the news and entertainment divisions joined the “GMA” hosts to greet a new decade by looking bac… https://t.co/ku6mxRcBJv 45 minutes ago

drawstickpeople

DrawStickPeople📎 TheWrap: ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters ‘This Is 20/20’ Tribute (Video). https://t.co/cqX6BMumOS via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

drawstickpeople

DrawStickPeople📎 Happy New Year!🎊🎉✨🥂 https://t.co/cqX6BMumOS via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

MegaDaffy2

MegaDaffy RT @Sonik0731: https://t.co/AgDyBo5zFQ Oh***they already did! that was quick! 6 hours ago

Sonik0731

Kristopher S. Sonik0731 https://t.co/AgDyBo5zFQ Oh***they already did! that was quick! 6 hours ago

OnTheRedCarpet

On The Red Carpet No one rings in the new decade like @BarbaraJWalters! Join these @ABCNetwork stars and try out the catchphrase for… https://t.co/96sfGFs2o6 6 hours ago

cecilegatmaitan

Wigglelicious RT @TheWrap: ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters 'This Is 20/20' Tribute (Video) https://t.co/t7ibhNHHHJ 6 hours ago

edhere

Ed Here ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters 'This Is 20/20' Tribute (Video) https://t.co/x2zwP5DSDA 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.