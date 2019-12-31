ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters ‘This Is 20/20’ Tribute (Video) Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Tuesday morning, the “Good Morning America” crew said goodbye to 2019 and hello to “20/20”… or, rather, 2020. ABC talent across the news and entertainment divisions joined the “GMA” hosts to greet a new decade by looking back on the history of a franchise that spans a few decades itself, focusing on Barbara Walters’ iconic “this is 20/20” line.



The “GMA” team premiered the sendup in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour, asking, “Barbara… what year is it?”



*Also Read:* Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special



From there, years’ worth of footage of Walters delivering her signature line rolled, followed by some of ABC’s stars giving the phrase a spin on their own. Sofia Vergara of “Modern Family,” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said, “This is ’20/20.'”



So did “Bachelor” contestants and Stephen A. Smith. Even Whoopi Goldberg gave it a try, asking, “Do I get the job?”



*Also Read:* Impeachment Hearing Ratings: ABC Wins in Key Demo, MSNBC Is Last



The spoof comes at a good time for the flagship news program, which is in its 42nd season. Notably, “20/20” improved over 2018’s ratings in 2019: Total viewers went up 8%, from 4 million to 4.3 million, according to Nielsen data. The ABC program beat NBC’s “Dateline” in total viewers for the first time in three years.



Watch here to see ABC’s stars usher in the new year with a tribute to Walters.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special



ABC News and Apple News to Join Forces for Election Coverage Tuesday morning, the “Good Morning America” crew said goodbye to 2019 and hello to “20/20”… or, rather, 2020. ABC talent across the news and entertainment divisions joined the “GMA” hosts to greet a new decade by looking back on the history of a franchise that spans a few decades itself, focusing on Barbara Walters’ iconic “this is 20/20” line.The “GMA” team premiered the sendup in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour, asking, “Barbara… what year is it?”*Also Read:* Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News SpecialFrom there, years’ worth of footage of Walters delivering her signature line rolled, followed by some of ABC’s stars giving the phrase a spin on their own. Sofia Vergara of “Modern Family,” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said, “This is ’20/20.'”So did “Bachelor” contestants and Stephen A. Smith. Even Whoopi Goldberg gave it a try, asking, “Do I get the job?”*Also Read:* Impeachment Hearing Ratings: ABC Wins in Key Demo, MSNBC Is LastThe spoof comes at a good time for the flagship news program, which is in its 42nd season. Notably, “20/20” improved over 2018’s ratings in 2019: Total viewers went up 8%, from 4 million to 4.3 million, according to Nielsen data. The ABC program beat NBC’s “Dateline” in total viewers for the first time in three years.Watch here to see ABC’s stars usher in the new year with a tribute to Walters.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News SpecialABC News and Apple News to Join Forces for Election Coverage 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Barbara Walters Saying 2020 Over & Over Again Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Year Barbara Walters was the longtime host of the ABC news program 20/20 and her iconic “This is 20/20″ tagline is more relevant than ever right now. ABC is...

Just Jared 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this J Bernard Jones "ABC talent across the news and entertainment divisions joined the “GMA” hosts to greet a new decade by looking bac… https://t.co/ku6mxRcBJv 45 minutes ago DrawStickPeople📎 TheWrap: ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters ‘This Is 20/20’ Tribute (Video). https://t.co/cqX6BMumOS via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago DrawStickPeople📎 Happy New Year!🎊🎉✨🥂 https://t.co/cqX6BMumOS via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago MegaDaffy RT @Sonik0731: https://t.co/AgDyBo5zFQ Oh***they already did! that was quick! 6 hours ago Kristopher S. Sonik0731 https://t.co/AgDyBo5zFQ Oh***they already did! that was quick! 6 hours ago On The Red Carpet No one rings in the new decade like @BarbaraJWalters! Join these @ABCNetwork stars and try out the catchphrase for… https://t.co/96sfGFs2o6 6 hours ago Wigglelicious RT @TheWrap: ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters 'This Is 20/20' Tribute (Video) https://t.co/t7ibhNHHHJ 6 hours ago Ed Here ABC Rings in 2020 With a Barbara Walters 'This Is 20/20' Tribute (Video) https://t.co/x2zwP5DSDA 8 hours ago