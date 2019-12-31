Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michael Bloomberg Says He’d Turn White House’s East Room Into an Open Office Plan

The Wrap Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Michael Bloomberg Says He’d Turn White House’s East Room Into an Open Office PlanAh, the open office floor plan. Beloved by managers, begrudgingly accepted by workers. But what if your office were in…the White House?

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful, said on Monday that he’d turn 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.’s East Room into an “open office plan,” tweeting a photo of endless messy cubicles underneath the stark white, moulded ceilings of the White House’s event and reception room.

“I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions — never for tweeting — but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.”



As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team.

I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019



Bloomberg’s tweet came alongside news that his campaign was moving its headquarters to Times Square and setting up shop in the old New York Times building on West 43rd St. A campaign official confirmed to Politico that the presidential hopeful now has more than 300 staffers at his headquarters.

“In sports, the coach or manager is right there with the players, giving directions, drawing on white boards, huddling during timeouts, motivating and inspiring — and picking someone up when they’ve made a mistake,” Bloomberg wrote in an email to staffers announcing the new offices, according to Politico. “Managers in every organization should be performing those same roles. Walls just get in the way, by stifling communication and making collaboration more difficult. Some people like to build walls. I like to tear them down.”

As for his decidedly corporate design plans for the White House? Twitter users and journalists alike had their own reactions.



me reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/9vZsvtVOcd

— Ryan Mac ???? (@RMac18) December 30, 2019





executive orders via slack, let's fucking GO

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 30, 2019





The only people I've met who like open-office plans happen to have their own private office.

— Sedary Raymaker (@SedaryRaymaker) December 30, 2019





give ???? the ???? chief ???? of ???? staff ???? a ???? standing ???? desk

— josh terry (@JoshhTerry) December 30, 2019



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Michael Bloomberg Has Outspent Major Democratic Candidates in TV Ads By Himself (So Far)

Bloomberg Media Acquires CityLab From The Atlantic

Elizabeth Warren Accuses Michael Bloomberg of 'Buying the Presidency' – on Bloomberg TV

Trump Re-Election Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters From Rallies, Events
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine [Video]'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Former White House Pastry Chef Shares Recipe For Holiday Classic [Video]Former White House Pastry Chef Shares Recipe For Holiday Classic

Former White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses just opened Palais by Perfect Pie in Manhattan's Upper East Side and joined CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off his classic holiday pie..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg mocked for vowing to turn White House East Room into an open office plan

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg was blasted on social media over his campaign promise to turn the White House East Room into an...
FOXNews.com

Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan

*Michael Bloomberg* is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a proposal for a White House open office plan.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bob4gov_now

Libusters Bloomberg Says He'll Turn White House East Room into ‘Open Office’ Space https://t.co/pEOtNFKN2N 5 hours ago

rannwest12

Ruth Ennis RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Bloomberg Says He'll Turn White House East Room into 'Open Office' Space https://t.co/H0yC5zgume @BreitbartNews #AAG #… 6 hours ago

Mhdude1Mhdude1

mhdude1 LIMOUSINE LIBERAL PLAYBOY WHO PRETENDED TO BE A REPUBLICAN TO BECOME MAYOR ON RUDY’S RECORD Michael Bloomberg Says… https://t.co/B5eS4gncXU 6 hours ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. Michael Bloomberg Says He’ll Turn the White House East Room into an ‘Open Office’ Space https://t.co/ot5ClwqJVo 6 hours ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Bloomberg Says He'll Turn White House East Room into 'Open Office' Space https://t.co/H0yC5zgume @BreitbartNews #AAG #AAG2020 6 hours ago

ARPXTransBot9K

TransformationBot9000 While the First Secretary is flattered that Mike Bloomberg is planning an “open office” White House concept obvious… https://t.co/eCcR3klte2 7 hours ago

ElfResister

➡️ 🌊💧🌊 🆘 Resister Elf 🆘 🌊💧🌊 ⬅️ Michael Bloomberg Says He'd Turn White House's East Room Into an Open Office Plan https://t.co/HnE9VFgA8N 10 hours ago

lyda

Kevin Lyda @therealfuzzix Context: https://t.co/Pt5sYXCIsi 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.