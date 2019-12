U.S. chief justice warns of internet disinformation, urges civics education

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern on Tuesday about disinformation amplified by the internet and social media as he focused his year-end report on the weakening state of civics education in the United States.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Impeachment Trial Looming, Chief Justice Reflects on Judicial Independence Chief Justice John Roberts’s year-end report on the judiciary praised civics education, but it was not hard to detect a timely subtext that appeared to be...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this