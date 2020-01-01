Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic Messages

The Wrap Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic MessagesOn Tuesday, the twitter account belonging to R&B legend Mariah Carey was briefly hijacked by hackers who subsequently used it to post racist, pornographic and sexist messages — and attempt to reignite Carey’s old disagreement with rapper Eminem.

The hackers, who called themselves “Chuckling Squad,” revealed themselves at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday by tweeting “Eminem can still hold this p—-” from Carey’s account. The comment was an apparent reference to a longstanding argument between the singer and the rapper after he claimed they dated in a 2002 song. Carey has long denied she and Eminem dated, and has pushed back against the claim in several songs of her own.

In addition to attempting to revive the beef with Eminem, the hackers also posted several pornographic images, racist references, and multiple tweets promoting themselves, along with calls to follow several new Twitter accounts that were created on Tuesday. The hackers also offered to share the password to Carey’s Twitter account.

*Also Read:* Twitter to Verify Primary Candidates, Relaunch 'Election Labels' on Candidate Profiles

Representatives for Carey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. However, within approximately half an hour, the “Vision of Love” singer or her representatives had regained control of her account, and the offending tweets — along with everything else Carey has ever tweeted — were deleted. Carey has not tweeted anything new as of this writing.

See some screenshots from the hack — with profanities as well as the hackers’ self identifications edited out so as not to publicize them — below:

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Facebook Purges Hundreds of Accounts Tied to Conservative Outlet For AI-Generated Fake Profile Pictures

12 Biggest Media and Tech Deals of the Decade, From Facebook-Instagram to Disney-Fox

Thousands of Facebook Employees Had Their Bank Info Stolen (Report)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny [Video]Mariah Carey is sued by former nanny

Mariah Carey is locked in a lawsuit with her former nanny after she allegedly underpaid her.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Trends and Talkers: Christmas animals, Mariah Carey, Holiday lights and more [Video]Trends and Talkers: Christmas animals, Mariah Carey, Holiday lights and more

Trends and Talkers: Christmas time for zoo animals, Mariah Carey finally gets her #1, Holiday lights and more. Jason Dinant reports the trends on social media for this week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve, hackers sent dozens of offensive tweets

Singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account tweeted dozens of off-the-wall and offensive statements including racial slurs before Twitter locked it.
USATODAY.com

Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey Share Cute Twitter Exchange Following 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Video

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey just had a super sweet Twitter exchange! After Mariah posted her star-studded “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video, which...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Budulnya

Carey Bear RT @CNN: Mariah Carey's Twitter account appears to have been hacked https://t.co/lY89D3WmCz 2 seconds ago

alex97ramirez

refrigerator RT @themonalicia: I know Mariah Carey’s twitter account is currently under siege but please let this be the one tweet that stays. https://t… 23 seconds ago

MessyNessy16

Ness RT @callmehuie: again, the folks using their free time to hack Mariah Carey's twitter account should put this energy into hacking to clear… 31 seconds ago

LionMarcelos

The Rebirth of fresh King of niniveh ‏☃️ܡܪܣܝ݉ܠ🎄 RT @ThePopHub: Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked. 👀 https://t.co/x0il5DpYVR 38 seconds ago

KaeBlvck32

Karen . RT @LebandzJames3: Offset showing Mariah Carey how to pretend her account was hacked https://t.co/dXmNnuEwAh 44 seconds ago

gdibarry

barry allen @null Mariah Carey's Twitter account appears to have been hacked Mariah Carey ended 20 https://t.co/iIXSk8hsiH 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.