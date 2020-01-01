Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mob of protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

CBS News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A mob forced its way onto the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. It was retaliation for U.S. airstrikes that killed members of a militia backed by Iran. Holly Williams has the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes

U.S. embassy in Baghdad evacuated as protesters denounce U.S. air strikes 00:43

 The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside the gate denounced U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq police issue arrest warrants for lynch mob who killed 'teenage gunman' [Video]Iraq police issue arrest warrants for lynch mob who killed 'teenage gunman'

An act of violence at a demonstration divides Iraq's anti-government protesters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq Protesters Try to Storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Tensions are high after American airstrikes killed more than two dozen members of an Iranian-backed militia.
NYTimes.com

Mob Angered By Airstrikes Tries To Storm U.S. Embassy Compound In Baghdad

Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators as President Trump called on Iraq to intervene with force. The protesters are angry about a series of U.S....
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hughmanatee01

Hugh Manatee RT @Alyssa_Milano: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking… 6 seconds ago

fm49685690

fran RT @csinut1: Here's a vid of the protesters at Embassy! Prayers for our troops! "Iraqi protesters storm the US Embassy compound in Bag… 18 seconds ago

NancyJKoch

🇺🇸NancyJ Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @TombStoneWyatt: #TornadoTrump This shows the minute that Iraqi protesters storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad They need to take force, how… 41 seconds ago

pierrecot

Pierre Cot RT @MplsMe: Trump admin has once again botched Middle East policy and has potentially started a new war. Was it intentional? Maybe. Trump'… 43 seconds ago

ItsSissi

soraya mansour RT @CBSNews: WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi protesters furious over deadly U.S. airstrikes storm the American Embassy in Baghdad, breaking down… 1 minute ago

PC4Liberty

PC4Liberty IF This #Storming Of The US #Embassy in #IRAQ Had Taken Place Under #Obama's Watch, #Republicans Would Be #Blaming… https://t.co/o1nxchhYFq 1 minute ago

the9ers5

jaybird99 RT @Text88022: Iraqi protesters break down the U.S. embassy gate and storm the compound Crowd Chanting ‘Down Down USA’ ‘Death to Americ… 1 minute ago

LarryPotter2016

Larry Potter IF This #Storming Of The US #Embassy in #IRAQ Had Taken Place Under #Obama's Watch, #Republicans Would Be #Blaming… https://t.co/NFXC1uwp1d 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.