It's New Year's Eve. Let's Drop Something From The Sky

NPR Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
"The things we choose to drop are visual symbols about the importance of the event or the place," sociology professor Michelle Janning said. That may mean dropping a giant Moon Pie down a building.
News video: Midnight Masquerade Bash

Midnight Masquerade Bash

 If you're still looking for something to do on New year's Eve you may be in luck! Tune in to hear about the 5th annual Midnight Masquerade Bash!

