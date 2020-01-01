Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Does 2020 start a new decade or not? Everyone has an opinion

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Forget impeachment. Forget the NFL postseason. Forget the new “Star Wars” movie. What many people are debating this week is whether 2020 marks the start of a new decade or the final year of the 2010s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Hogmanay celebrations as Edinburgh welcomes start of 2020

Hogmanay celebrations as Edinburgh welcomes start of 2020 00:40

 Fireworks lit up the Edinburgh sky as tens of thousands welcomed the start of a new decade at Hogmanay celebrations. Auld Lang Syne rang out to begin the year 2020, sung by revellers packing the Scottish capital’s streets for a Hogmanay party that had included a night of music, parties and more...

Recent related videos from verified sources

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year [Video]London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year

Thousands of people lined the Thames as London kicked off the new decade to the roar of football anthems such as Three Lions with the festivities providing a prelude to the Euro 2020 football..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Home Build [Video]Home Build

For many people, the new year will bring a fresh start. it's a new decade and that's sure to bring new opportunities.

Credit: WCBIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

'New decade is occasion to renew commitment towards stronger India': Pres Kovind

"Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020...
IndiaTimes

It’s the Start of a New Decade! Happy New Year!

We at Mediaite extend our sincerest wishes of a happy new year to you, and a happy new decade to go along with it.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CMURRAY17

CCM So, I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but ummmm.......Are we really in a new decade? Or, does the new decade start in 2… https://t.co/f45fGWEdTq 2 seconds ago

LoupNoir5x5

LoupNoir - “I am the storm...” 🏳️‍🌈🐺⚔️☸︎🍍🦇🐝 RT @LexaSenpai: 2020 is the end of a decade, the end of an era, maybe the start of new beginnings and most notably, the end of that toxic s… 7 minutes ago

RuralGirlsTz

GENDER Tz RT @UHC2030: Happy new year to everyone! It's the start of a new year and a new decade. As we reflect on the here and now, we also look t… 9 minutes ago

Minor_Leaguer

Minor Leaguer @gosensgo101 How does it feel to make your first typo of the decade so close to the start of it? 11 minutes ago

MikeIrvo

Michael Irving RT @BadAstronomer: It’s the end of the year! But is it the end of the decade? After all, there was no Year 0, so does the new decade actual… 12 minutes ago

BeccaMitchhh

becca does the decade start with 2020 or end at the end of 2020? 12 minutes ago

WakeHimself

🌙Wake If I took a***at the end of 2019 and finished it at the start of 2020 does that mean I took a decade to finish the piss 12 minutes ago

senatorwande

Wande Olowoyeye Does 2020 start a new decade or not? Everyone has an opinion https://t.co/RuGT6sZjc9 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.