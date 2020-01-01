Global  

Huge NYC Times Square crowd welcomes 2020

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Fireworks burst and confetti fell as throngs of revelers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. The crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole. (Jan. 1)
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Hours Left To Go Before New Year's Eve In NYC's Times Square

Hours Left To Go Before New Year's Eve In NYC's Times Square 03:57

 CBSN New York's John Dias checks in with the growing crowd awaiting the start of tonight's big New Year's Eve party in New York's Times Square.

NYPD: Times Square Will Be the Safest Place to Be This New Year’s Eve [Video]NYPD: Times Square Will Be the Safest Place to Be This New Year’s Eve

The NYPD Commissioner believes that Times Square is the safest place you can spend this New Years Eve. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48

BTS Superfans Join NYE Crowd Tonight In Times Square [Video]BTS Superfans Join NYE Crowd Tonight In Times Square

Excitement is building for the biggest New Years Eve party in the world and energy is high despite a whole lot of waiting. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28


