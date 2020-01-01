Global  

2020 arrives in Seattle with a Space Needle laser show, as fireworks are delayed at least awhile

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The New Year’s fireworks show at the Space Needle began has been delayed — at least for a couple hours — as organizers made a last minute call to push the scheduled midnight show to 2 a.m. Wednesday  because of high winds in the Seattle area. A laser show started at midnight.  
45 mph wind gusts could jeopardize Space Needle New Year's fireworks show

Expected windy weather rolling through on New Year's Eve night could force the cancellation of the traditional fireworks show atop the Space Needle.
SeattlePI.com

Gusty winds could cancel New Year’s Eve fireworks in Seattle

Gusts of wind from the south could put the kibosh on the annual fireworks show at Seattle Center scheduled for Tuesday night. The weather system heading into the...
Seattle Times

