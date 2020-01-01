Global  

Clean-Up Underway In Times Square After Massive Crowds Ring In 2020

CBS 2 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
An eruption of confetti descended upon Times Square at the biggest New Year's Eve party in the world as the iconic Ball dropped.
 CBSN New York's Valerie Castro has the latest on the celebrations already underway in Times Square as thousands wait for the ball to drop on New Year's Eve.

