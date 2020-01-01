Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 million in fourth quarter
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, well ahead of the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.
