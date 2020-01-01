Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Weed dispensaries across Illinois opened their doors Wednesday morning to long lines of customers eager to purchase recreational marijuana.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois

Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois 02:44

 CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana either to smoke or in the form of edibles.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana [Video]Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:07Published

It's Official: You Can Legally Buy Marijuana In Illinois [Video]It's Official: You Can Legally Buy Marijuana In Illinois

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports on the rush to get recreational marijuana, now that it can be legally bought and consumed in the state.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois Governor Pardons More Than 11,000 Marijuana Convictions

Illinois Governor Pardons More Than 11,000 Marijuana ConvictionsWatch VideoThe governor of Illinois granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions Tuesday and estimates that thousands more are eligible...
Newsy

Illinois governor pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions to ring in 2020

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted tens of thousands of pardons for people convicted of low-level marijuana-related offenses on Tuesday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

jimmyb928

Jim B Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/3SpVhPGE1g 5 minutes ago

douglas0515

Cool Breeze Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/mDXBtDtwn2 10 minutes ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago It's begun: Recreational weed is legal in Illinois and sales started early this morning. https://t.co/QeTQB9mKNS 30 minutes ago

LoveLibra_T

T RT @BpopeTV: Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/Qm9Rgq8w3f 39 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna Legal weed sales begin as Illinois pardons over 11K convictions: Weed dispensaries across Illinois opened their doo… https://t.co/vTIFp4Ltbl 54 minutes ago

Method8Corp

Method8inc.com/ Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/cKNCBOs8HE via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

james5007_nt

James5007 Legal weed sales begin as Illinois pardons over 11K convictions https://t.co/CnjL2g4Yil 1 hour ago

BossHogg6

O. G. Jackson Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/xS0J93oJzX https://t.co/QsTVSxitak 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.