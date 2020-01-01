The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:07Published 18 minutes ago
CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports on the rush to get recreational marijuana, now that it can be legally bought and consumed in the state.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:21Published 20 minutes ago
Jim B Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/3SpVhPGE1g 5 minutes ago
Cool Breeze Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/mDXBtDtwn2 10 minutes ago
ABC 7 Chicago It's begun: Recreational weed is legal in Illinois and sales started early this morning. https://t.co/QeTQB9mKNS 30 minutes ago
T RT @BpopeTV: Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/Qm9Rgq8w3f 39 minutes ago
pop.finna Legal weed sales begin as Illinois pardons over 11K convictions: Weed dispensaries across Illinois opened their doo… https://t.co/vTIFp4Ltbl 54 minutes ago
Method8inc.com/ Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/cKNCBOs8HE via @USATODAY 1 hour ago
James5007 Legal weed sales begin as Illinois pardons over 11K convictions https://t.co/CnjL2g4Yil 1 hour ago
O. G. Jackson Legal weed sales begin in Illinois as state pardons more than 11,000 marijuana convictions https://t.co/xS0J93oJzX https://t.co/QsTVSxitak 1 hour ago