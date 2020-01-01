Global  

Federal judge temporarily exempts truck drivers from California gig worker law

Reuters Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California labor law meant to take effect from Jan. 1 from impacting over 70,000 independent truckers by granting a 'temporary restraining order.'
News video: Judge Stalls California Labor Law for Truckers After Suit Claiming It Violates Federal Law

Judge Stalls California Labor Law for Truckers After Suit Claiming It Violates Federal Law 00:26

 A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new California labor law from impacting more than 70,000 independent truckers.

