More Than 92,000 Members Of Jewish Community To Gather At MetLife Stadium For Siyum HaShas

CBS 2 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The New Year's Day event celebrates the completion of the reading of the 2,711-page Babylonian Talmud, a process that takes 7 1/2 years.
Security tight, Jews gather at stadium for religious event

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — More than 92,000 Jewish people will congregate Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to celebrate the reading of the entire...
Seattle Times

