Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

Newsday Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A Washington highway was closed in both directions Tuesday night after several cars were trapped in tumbleweeds
News video: Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds

Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds 00:34

 A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night. HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds! The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear part of State Road 240, near West Richland. Washington...

A highway in Washington state was closed for hours Tuesday night after cars were buried in tumbleweeds. State troopers shared this video of an abandoned car that crews had to dig out.

Tumbleweeds trap cars, trucks in rural Washington

A Washington state highway was closed in both directions after several cars became trapped in tumbleweeds.
Washington State Highway Closed After Cars Trapped in Tumbleweeds Up to 15 Feet Tall


