Photos: Inside The Massive Operation To Clean Up Times Square After New Year's Celebration

Gothamist Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Photos: Inside The Massive Operation To Clean Up Times Square After New Year's CelebrationOver 200 sanitation workers and supervisors were deployed to clean up the area. [ more › ]
News video: NYE Ball Test In Times Square

NYE Ball Test In Times Square 00:32

 Today the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball will be getting ready for tomorrow night's big celebration.

Recent related news from verified sources

Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and...
SeattlePI.com

The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change

The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate changePhoto credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Times Square revelers will ring in the New Year to a theme of existential crisis tonight. Science...
The Verge


