Photos: Inside The Massive Operation To Clean Up Times Square After New Year's Celebration

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Final Preps Underway For New Year's Eve In Times Square Mola Lenghi reports security preparations for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is a year long process. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:52Published 1 day ago Eye On The Day 12/31 Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: the latest on a shooting at a Texas church and an attack at a Hanukkah celebration in New York, and Laura Podesta is in Times Square as the world prepares.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:23Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage NEW YORK (AP) — This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and...

SeattlePI.com 4 days ago



The theme for the Times Square New Year’s Eve bash is climate change Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Times Square revelers will ring in the New Year to a theme of existential crisis tonight. Science...

The Verge 1 day ago





Tweets about this