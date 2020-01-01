Gunshots fired at Eugene, Oregon shopping center Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gunshots rang out near a shopping center in west Eugene on Wednesday morning, triggering a large police response and an area-wide manhunt. KEZI-TV reports the incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the Goodwill store on W. 7th and Seneca. Investigators say someone in a Dodge Caliber fired shots at a […] 👓 View full article

