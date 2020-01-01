When to see the first meteor shower of 2020, other must-see astronomy events

A complete guide to the best meteor showers, supermoons and other must-see astronomy events in 2020.



Recent related videos from verified sources Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run. James Napier, 37, says he's probably.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published on December 3, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this