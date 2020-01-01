Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

When to see the first meteor shower of 2020, other must-see astronomy events

azcentral.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A complete guide to the best meteor showers, supermoons and other must-see astronomy events in 2020.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch 50 to 100 Meteors Light Up the Sky in 2020’s First Meteor Shower

Watch 50 to 100 Meteors Light Up the Sky in 2020’s First Meteor Shower 00:56

 Mark your calendars for the Quadrantid meteor shower to see about 50 to 100 meteors, thanks to a moonless sky.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school [Video]Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school

A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run. James Napier, 37, says he's probably..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.