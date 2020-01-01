Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire

CBS News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Michael Graham, a CBSN political contributor and conservative columnist, joins CBSN to discuss what Corey Lewandowski's decision to not run for the U.S. Senate means for both Democrats and Republicans in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid

Corey Lewandowski Rules Out Possible Senate Bid 00:52

 The former Trump campaign manager has ruled out a potential bid for Senate in New Hampshire.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run [Video]Corey Lewandowski Drops New Hampshire Senate Run

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate [Video]Corey Lewandowski Announces He Won't Run For US Senate

Corey Lewandowski says he won't run for the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski won’t run for Senate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Tuesday that he is forgoing a run for U.S. Senate in New...
Seattle Times

Corey Lewandowski Passes on Long-Rumored Senate Run: ‘Certain I Would Have Won’

After months of speculation, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has decided not to run for Senate in New Hampshire. In a series of tweets...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Jaypeah

Jaypeah RT @NavyNana2: Good riddance. Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager, drops idea of Senate run https://t.co/w4n3QYRYus 6 minutes ago

_Savage_Mom_

🗽🌊 Savage Mom 🍑🇺🇸 #AZ04 RT @jilevin: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire https://t.co/LEZnW5gm2n 9 minutes ago

DB4TRUMP

ItsMeGod 🙏🏻❤️🇺🇸 RT @EpochTimes: “My priorities remain my family and ensuring that [Trump] is re-elected as POTUS.” @CLewandowski_, political commentator,… 21 minutes ago

writingkat63

Kat #Cult45, Proud Member Watch "Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire" on YouTube https://t.co/P6UKhor9cT 22 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire https://t.co/BGXbY2zt0W https://t.co/aKttZykrwI 47 minutes ago

MillerOval

Oval Miller Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Sen... https://t.co/kElQyIxfCQ via @YouTube 57 minutes ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire https://t.co/WXZldFUrwE 59 minutes ago

FarnsGoodNews

Professor Farnsworth's Good News Bot Good news, everyone! Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire https://t.co/rPuqILb5GB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.