'Tumblegeddon': Washington state police spend 10 hours digging out vehicles buried by tumbleweeds on New Year's Eve

A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night. HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds! The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear part of State Road 240, near West Richland. Washington...
The 'I'll Never Love Again' singer was spotted cozying up to a bearded man reportedly named Michael while celebrating the new year at Brian Newman's 'After Dark'... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Business Insider •USATODAY.com