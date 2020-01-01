Global  

'Tumblegeddon': Washington state police spend 10 hours digging out vehicles buried by tumbleweeds on New Year's Eve

Delawareonline Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Washington State Patrol troopers found five cars and one 18-wheeler buried under tumbleweeds on a roadway near the Tri-Cities on New Year's Eve.
 
News video: Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds

Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds 00:34

 A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night. HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds! The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear part of State Road 240, near West Richland. Washington...

