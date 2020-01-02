Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Baseball legend Don Larsen has died at age 90

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Larsen pitched the no-hitter in 1956 — and no one else has been able to duplicate it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90 00:44

 The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RounderLife

RounderLife Don Larsen has died: baseball legend dies at 90, cause of death is esophageal cancer - CBS News https://t.co/oLq5kxoNII 4 minutes ago

WayneKoenigjr1

Hack RT @NewsBreaking: BREAKING: Don Larsen, the only player in Major League Baseball history to throw a perfect game in the World Series, has d… 9 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Don Larsen has died: baseball legend dies at 90, cause of death is esophageal cancer https://t.co/2n1ZRCwspU https://t.co/xM49Kap1v3 29 minutes ago

Frankwspencer

Frank Spencer Don Larsen has died: baseball legend dies at 90, cause of death is esophageal cancer - CBS News https://t.co/X51b9gziM9 32 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Baseball legend Don Larsen has died at age 90 https://t.co/oIXeOdRyJ4 https://t.co/kPAmUeU3yh 52 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Baseball legend Don Larsen has died at age 90 https://t.co/9t5P25Cv58 via @CBSNews https://t.co/K7ibhSZ7AD 57 minutes ago

Craneman51M

cmga Baseball legend Don Larsen has died at age 90 https://t.co/I8xUpOfPMY 1 hour ago

ScottENoble

Scott E. Noble RIP to a baseball legend. https://t.co/JpEptDkuOX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.