Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brooklyn Families Get Free Bags Of Healthy Food To Start 2020 Off Right

CBS 2 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Bundled up with their babies, families in Brooklyn filled the lobby of the Coney Island Cathedral for a fresh start in more ways than one.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Brooklyn Families Receive Healthy Food At Coney Island Event

Brooklyn Families Receive Healthy Food At Coney Island Event 01:45

 CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the event in Coney Island providing families with healthy food options.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

YMCA To Give Free Bags Of Food To Families In Need Through Jan. 5 [Video]YMCA To Give Free Bags Of Food To Families In Need Through Jan. 5

Families in need can go to the front desk of any YMCA in the greater Twin Cities to receive a free bag of food from Dec. 21 through January 5, while supplies last. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:25Published


Tweets about this

BishopHobbs

Waylyn Hobbs CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the event in Coney Island providing families with healthy food options. https://t.co/pm1PUbSZ5w 2 days ago

dbbest3

db-all Brooklyn Families Get Free Bags Of Healthy Food To Start 2020 Off Right – CBS New York https://t.co/eDckDHjGCi https://t.co/aU2fhRDFUr 3 days ago

AvoFreshMexico

AvoFresh México Brooklyn Families Get Free Bags Of Healthy Food To Start 2020 Off Right https://t.co/5SMTc1qErl 3 days ago

pegmeerkatz

Peg Meerkatz RT @CBSNewYork: Brooklyn Families Get Free Bags Of Healthy Food To Start 2020 Off Right https://t.co/oGrLT1m3eO 3 days ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Brooklyn Families Get Free Bags Of Healthy Food To Start 2020 Off Right https://t.co/oGrLT1m3eO 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.