SUV drives off California cliff -- but neither vehicle nor occupants has been found, authorities say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
A California motorist shared a shocking video appearing to show the moment another vehicle went off a cliff Monday along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, according to a report.
News video: Video captures SUV flying off cliff

 Police are searching for a vehicle that went flying off a cliff in California.

An SUV drove off a California cliff. Authorities can't find the vehicle — or the driver

A six-hour search for bodies remained halted as of Thursday afternoon due to a lack of visibility and dangerous water conditions in the area.  
