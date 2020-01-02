Global  

Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State

NPR Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An enormous number of tumbleweeds blew onto a road New Year's Eve, piling up into a mountain of tangled branches that blocked traffic and even buried some cars, trapping travelers inside.
News video: Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars

Tumbleweeds Blocked A Washington Highway, Trapping Motorists In Their Cars 00:34

 Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve. Several drivers were trapped in their cars Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds a state highway. Several vehicles and one semi-truck slowed down because of low visibility and...

WEB EXTRA: Tumbleweeds Cover Car In Washington State [Video]WEB EXTRA: Tumbleweeds Cover Car In Washington State

A highway in Washington state was closed for hours Tuesday night after cars were buried in tumbleweeds. State troopers shared this video of an abandoned car that crews had to dig out.

Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds [Video]Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds

A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night. HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds! The state..

Recent related news from verified sources

Tumbleweeds trap cars on Washington state highway

"People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds," trooper Chris Thorson said.
Tumbleweeds trap cars, trucks in rural Washington

A Washington state highway was closed in both directions after several cars became trapped in tumbleweeds.
SOSAdmissions

SOS Admissions Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State https://t.co/ZfHNuZtaLO https://t.co/OGfcVVv2UK 10 minutes ago

Calins714

A Calins⭐⭐⭐ RT @accuweather: WATCH: A highway was closed on Monday in eastern Washington, near Richland, due to it being covered by tumbleweeds. At lea… 5 hours ago

accuweather

AccuWeather WATCH: A highway was closed on Monday in eastern Washington, near Richland, due to it being covered by tumbleweeds.… https://t.co/FoZaIT7y4I 5 hours ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State https://t.co/bjeK3zW0ui 8 hours ago

PathfinderEq

Tom Benson I grew up here as a kid, playing with tumbleweeds. It's amazing how many people don't know that eastern Washington… https://t.co/6bLupcc7gm 23 hours ago

