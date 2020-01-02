Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State

Thursday, 2 January 2020 () An enormous number of tumbleweeds blew onto a road New Year's Eve, piling up into a mountain of tangled branches that blocked traffic and even buried some cars, trapping travelers inside.
Motorists in Washington state were caught up in an unusual traffic incident on New Year's Eve.
Several drivers were trapped in their cars Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds a state highway.
Several vehicles and one semi-truck slowed down because of low visibility and...