Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump re-election campaign raises $46 million in fourth quarter

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats' impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million 00:32

 Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors. Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter [Video]Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter

Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Raises Over $16 Million in Fourth Quarter. On Jan. 2, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced a successful fourth quarter with a total of $16.5..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million [Video]Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million

Tulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019. Politico reports that's a slight improvement over her third quarter numbers. However, that leaves her well behind the Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders raises $34.5 million in fourth quarter

Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, his presidential campaign said on Thursday, the largest three-month haul of any...
Reuters

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 million in fourth quarter for bid

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign said on Thursday, well ahead of the nearly $10...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.