Trump re-election campaign raises $46 million in fourth quarter
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a major haul that was boosted by a surge of donations in the wake of the Democrats' impeachment bid, a senior campaign official said on Thursday.
Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors. Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of...