Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost

Thursday, 2 January 2020
A flying highway sign gave a driver an unwelcome New Year's Eve gift when it impaled the rear window of his Corvette during a highway mishap that left multiple vehicles damaged in south Florida
News video: Happy New Year! (Social)

Happy New Year! (Social) 00:32

 Happy New Year! (Social)

